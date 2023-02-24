Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir yesterday decided to constitute a sub-committee of the parlia­mentary committee on Kashmir for the purpose of formulating a comprehensive and broad based poli­cy on Kashmir.

This committee will have the mandate to improve the coordination mechanism between government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Ministry of Kashmir Af­fairs & GB.

The 33rd meeting (in-camera) of the Parliamen­tary Committee on Kashmir was held at Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan, MNA.

The committee unanimously authorized chairman to form a sub-committee of the Parliamentary Com­mittee on Kashmir.

The chairman welcomed the members, special in­vitees and senior officers in the meeting. The com­mittee offered fateha for the departed souls of ci­vilians including Sher Alam Mahsud, ex-secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & GB and Shuhada of Pa­kistan armed forces, police other law enforcement agencies and Kashmiri freedom fighters including those leaders who died in the illegal, unlawful custo­dy of Indian forces, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jam­mu & Kashmir (IIOJK), victims of the earthquake in Turkiye & Syria.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary briefed the committee on the latest situation of Kashmir dispute and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and activities ob­served regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th Feb­ruary, 2023.

He informed the committee regarding the up-com­ing G-20 meeting proposed to be held by India in disputed area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Adviser to the Prime Minis­ter on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the committee regarding Kashmir issue and activities observed regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February, 2023.

The adviser responded to the various issues raised by the prime minister of state of Azad Jammu & Kash­mir and AJK finance minister. The officials of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting including PEMRA, De­fence and National Security Division also briefed the committee regarding the observance of Kashmir Sol­idarity Day.

The meeting was attended by Members Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Muhammad Sajjad, Malik So­hail Khan, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din, MNAs and Sen­ator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Qamar Zaman Kai­ra, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Prime Minister of State Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Ch Akbar Ibrahim, AJK Minister Abdul Majid Khan and sen­ior officers from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kashmir Affairs & GB and other concerned ministries.