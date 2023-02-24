Share:

“There is no spectacle on earth more appealing than that of a beautiful woman in the act of cooking dinner for someone she loves.”

–Thomas Wolfe

Betty Crocker has become synonymous with a boxed cake mix and canned frosting that is used in every household across the globe. While the common assumption is that the brand was created in the memory of a culinary confidant, she is in fact fictional. An advertisement company by the name of Washburn-Crosby Company created her in 1921 after an ad—featuring a puzzle—for Gold Medal Flour was launched. As consumers returned the puzzles, they sent in letters asking for culinary advice as well, which the company managers answered with the help of the women of the Gold Medal Home Service staff. Feeling like people would be more comfortable getting answers from women who knew their way around the kitchen, they came up with the character of Betty Crocker that the people could trust and confide in. Ever since, she has become one of the most famous fictional personality in the world.