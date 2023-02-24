Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Thursday said that Jus­tice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi should voluntarily recuse from the bench which is hearing the suo moto about elections de­lay in Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Feb­ruary 22 had constituted a nine-member bench to take up the provincial elections matter. PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and Council’s Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha in a statement said: “We expect that Jus­tice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi should voluntarily recuse from the bench from hearing of this important mat­ter, which the proprietary demands for him.” They asked the chief justice to constitute a bench comprising nine senior judges of the Supreme Court without exclusion of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood to make its image as impartial and neutral, so that public and lawyers community may not question upon the bench for hearing of important matter in respect of determination of constitutional responsibility and au­thority to announce date of elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.