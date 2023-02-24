Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said on Friday the Punjab caretaker government would not be provided with a huge amount of Rs450 million.

A joint meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the PSL franchises was held at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Karachi, chaired by Mr. Sethi. The franchisees participated online.

Sources quoted Mr. Sethi as having said the PSL was a national event and a whopping Rs450 million would not be paid to the Punjab caretaker government for security and lights. The PCB, they said, had already started arrangements to move the PSL 8 matches to Karachi, and a new schedule had also been discussed with the franchises.

The decision of the PCB was supported by all franchises, and if the caretaker government did not accept the PCB's position, the remaining matches of the eighth edition of the PSL as well as those of New Zealand would be moved to Karachi.