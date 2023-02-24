Share:

LAHORE - Director General Provincial Di­saster Management Authority Ft Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi has an­nounced that more than 15 truck carrying over 100 tons of relief goods have been dispatched for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Man­agement Authority in Karachi.

While giving details, he added that relief goods include 1050 food hampers, 3600 blankets, 3000 quilts, 3600 warm clothes, 1082 flour bags, 250 rice bags, 1032 car­tons of Cerelac and 23616 boxes of powdered milk among other things. Imran Qureshi stated that more relief goods would soon be dispatched for the earthquake vic­tims as the Punjab government and people stand with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. Pro­moting humanitarian passion and Islamic brotherhood was a reli­gious as well as a moral obligation, he maintained and noted that Tur­kiye has always helped Pakistan in difficult times. Now, it was our turn to stand with Turkiye and Syria in their time of need and play our role in their recovery, he added.

Later, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi visited the warehouse, along with Director (Op) Nasir Ahmad Sani and others, to review the packing of relief goods and asked the offi­cials to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Min­ister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi has directed the administration and traffic authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the practice matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He empha­sised the importance of effective management to ensure that the arrival and departure of teams do not cause any significant traffic disruption and that security mea­sures are in place. The caretaker chief minister announced that the Center Point underpass would be opened for traffic on Feb 25 after round-the-clock efforts, which is expected to significantly improve the traffic flow. He directed the au­thorities to complete the remain­ing work on the underpass without any delay, regretting the inconve­nience caused to the public due to construction work.

MOHSIN NAQVI TAKES NOTICE OF FIRING INCIDENT

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about an incident in which three persons were killed in firing outside Phalia Kutchery.

He directed that the arrest of the accused be ensured without delay and added that no effort should be spared in providing justice to the bereaved families.Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Gujran­wala about the murder of a house­maid and directed strict legal ac­tion against the accused.