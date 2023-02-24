Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police along with personnel of oth­er law enforcement agencies on Thursday conducted a flag march in Rawal Division with an objective to ensure implementation of law and order to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.

The purpose of flag march was also to give a message to criminals that police are buckled up to pro­tect lives and property of public, said police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan.

Following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the flag march was conducted under the supervision of senior police of of­ficers and was participated by SD­POs, SHOs of all police stations, Elite Force commandos, Dolphin Force and Traffic police.

Flag march started from Police Line No 1 and culminated at the same point after passing through Jhanda Cheechi, Ammar Chowk, Rawal Road, Katcheri, Ali Nawaz Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Reh­manabad, Faizabad, Murree Road, Commercial Market, Naz Cinema and Fawara Chowk.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the purpose of con­ducting flag march to ensure im­plementation of law and order to curb kite flying.

He said that special police teams have been formed comprised 1300 cops to take action against violators.