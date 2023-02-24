Share:

KARACHI-Police and law enforcement agencies seized a huge cache of weapons during a raid in Orangi town, Karachi. As per details, the raid was conducted near a bus stand and confiscated more than 30 9mm pistols, bullets and guns as well.

Sources said that the weapons were smuggled from Peshawar in sweet boxes to carry out terrorist activities in Karachi. The weapons were unloaded from a bus and were carried in Rikshaw. Police arrested two suspects who were handed over to CTD for further investigation.