ISLAMABNAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday censured Paki­stan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for his court arrest movement. PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Cli­mate Change, said the PTI workers had rejected Imran Khan’s politics as was evident from their lack of participation in court arrest drive.

In a series of tweets, Senator Rehman brushed aside the claims of PTI for the huge arrests of workers and leaders. She said there was no truth in the claim of the arrest of 700 people by the PTI. “PTI claimed 200 arrests but only 80 people were arrested,” she added. Sherry Rehman added that today the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also reject Imran Khan’s personal political spec­tacle. “Imran Khan should get out of “Bail Park” (dubbing his residence Zaman Park as Zamanat Park) and lead the court arrest drive.

She said people had also rejected Imran Khan’s politics by not participating in the long march of May 25 and October 28. “People don’t want arson and demonstrations, but political stability and code of conduct.” Meanwhile, addressing a news conference PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hus­sain Bukhari said Imran Khan was now hiding in Zaman Park. “They are talking about court arrest drive but hiding in their houses,” he said.