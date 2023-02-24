PESHAWAR - President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that to establish a healthy and balanced society, people should walk more, use stairs up to two or three floors instead of a lift, consume fresh vegetables and fruits instead of a simple diet, and avoid the excessive use of salt and sugar in food to prevent Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).
He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing session of the 3rd International Public Health Conference at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, where Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Advisor on Health Prof Dr Abid Jamil, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, medical experts and students were also present in large numbers on the occasion.
The president said that a balanced diet and moderate exercise can help to reduce the risk of NCDs and mortality ratios, but prevention is the only long-term solution to the growing number of diseases, particularly NCDs, in poor countries with low education ratios like Pakistan.
President Arif Alvi stated that when developing health policies and strategies, particularly for NCDs, we must keep social and societal needs, problems, and attitudes in mind. He stated that women play a fundamental and critical role in raising children. Proper public health training can help to control the nation’s complex health problems to a large extent. He stated that there is no shortage of policies; the real issue is their implementation.
According to Dr Arif Alvi, there are 9 million births in Pakistan each year, half of which are unintentional. Through proper planning, information, and provision of facilities, not only can the growing population be controlled, but it is also possible to solve the health problems of women and children. He stated that nature has blessed us as a nation with enormous abilities, but that due to a lack of proper utilisation of these resources and abilities, we have fallen behind our neighbouring countries in the race for development in every field of life.
Instead of focusing on social and public health issues, our political leaders are preoccupied with personal interests and political squabbles, which is of course a source of concern for all of us.
He stated that the Covid crisis’ success is a good model for us, as it resulted in the least amount of human and economic loss in Pakistan during this outbreak. This model can also be used to address NCDs. He stated that 24% of our population suffers from mental diseases, and 60-80% of students are under mental stress. One of the major causes of mental stress, along with many other factors, is financial problems, which is a major challenge for all of us to deal with.
“We need 900,000 nurses now, while there are only 200,000 nurses in the country, it will take us 50 years to reach the target of 900,000. Similarly, only 1900 psychiatrists are available for the entire country’s 220 million population; we need to transition to an online health system while keeping modern needs and financial constraints in mind,” he added.
According to the president, brain drain is a major issue in Pakistan, with our valuable capital being transferred abroad in the form of doctors and other professionals. On the other hand, by ignoring health principles, a large number of people suffer from obesity, diabetes, and heart and mental diseases. Earlier, in his address to the conference, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq highlighted the university’s fifteen-year performance and presented the conference’s objectives and recommendations, while Prof Dr Abdul Basit discussed the causes and prevention of diabetes and Prof Dr Samin Siddiqi discussed the situation and challenges of NCDs in Pakistan.