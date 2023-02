Share:

KARACHI-In the wake of Lahore High Court’s decision regarding suspension of ECP’s notification to denotify PTI MNAs, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi chapter on Thursday requested the ECP to defer by-polls in the megacity which are going to be held on March 16.

The application submitted to ECP states that election commission should defer the by-elections on National Assembly seats after ruling by the Lahore High Court.