Share:

RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Director Gener­al (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authori­ty (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Enforcement Squad RDA has carried out an operation against illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley situated at mouza Katarian and Thallian and sealed site of­fice, RDA spokesman said on Thursday.

He said Metropolitan Planning and Traf­fic Engineering RDA has also submitted ap­plications at Police Station Rawat to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against three illegal housing schemes namely At­lantic City Housing Scheme and High Cap­ital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli road Rawalpindi and Century Town Housing Scheme at GT Road Rawalpindi

He said the Enforcement Squad RDA is taking strict action against illegal hous­ing schemes. He said that under section 39, 12(5) of PDC Act 1976 and under section 38 of Punjab Development Au­thorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021 notices were issued to Mr. Sohail Nawaz Cheema the owner of housing scheme Capital Valley.

The Enforcement Squad RDA includ­ing Incharge/ Assistant Director Build­ing Control, Deputy Incharge, Super­intendent Scheme and others with the assistance of the Police from the con­cerned Police Station Dhamial carried out the operation against above men­tioned illegal housing scheme. The owner of this property was running il­legal housing schemes’ site offices in violation of rules.

RDA spokesman said the DG RDA advises the general public that in their own inter­est they should not make any investment in any illegal/ unauthorized housing scheme whose status was declared illegal by RDA. It could be checked on the RDA website. Otherwise, they themselves will be respon­sible for their losses.

He said the DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal/ unauthorized housing schemes, their development, construction of booking and site offices and encroach­ments without any fear or favour.

RDA has also requested Islamabad Elec­tric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved/ illegal, he added.