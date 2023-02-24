RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Enforcement Squad RDA has carried out an operation against illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley situated at mouza Katarian and Thallian and sealed site office, RDA spokesman said on Thursday.
He said Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA has also submitted applications at Police Station Rawat to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against three illegal housing schemes namely Atlantic City Housing Scheme and High Capital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli road Rawalpindi and Century Town Housing Scheme at GT Road Rawalpindi
He said the Enforcement Squad RDA is taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. He said that under section 39, 12(5) of PDC Act 1976 and under section 38 of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021 notices were issued to Mr. Sohail Nawaz Cheema the owner of housing scheme Capital Valley.
The Enforcement Squad RDA including Incharge/ Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others with the assistance of the Police from the concerned Police Station Dhamial carried out the operation against above mentioned illegal housing scheme. The owner of this property was running illegal housing schemes’ site offices in violation of rules.
RDA spokesman said the DG RDA advises the general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal/ unauthorized housing scheme whose status was declared illegal by RDA. It could be checked on the RDA website. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.
He said the DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal/ unauthorized housing schemes, their development, construction of booking and site offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.
RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved/ illegal, he added.