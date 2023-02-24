Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first death anniversary of former interior minister and senior leader of People’s Party Senator Abdul Rehman Malik was observed on Thursday with great devotion and respect at his residence in Islamabad.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including politi­cal, religious and social figures, participated. Political leaders of the country, Sardar Latif Khosa, Federal Minister Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, MNA Malik Abrabar, Zumard Khan, Tanveer Kaira, and workers of PPP from far-flung areas of the country par­ticipated in the anniversary.

The participants recited holy Quran and Naat and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the de­parted soul in peace and give the bereaved family the cour­age and patience to bear the loss. They also conveyed their heartfelt condolences. On this occasion, various journalists, political, religious and social personalities paid tribute to late Abdul Rehman Malik for his un­paralleled services to the coun­try and nation and said that his services to Pakistan, People’s Par­ty and the people will always be re­membered. Farhatullah Babar said that late Rehman Malik made his name in the history of Pakistan with his tireless work and always stuck to the principles and re­mained loyal to the People’s Par­ty. Former Governor Latif Khosa said that he was closely associ­ated with late A. Rehman Malik and always found him brave, in­telligent, farsighted and brave.

In his special message, Fed­eral Minister Sajid Hussain Turi paid great tribute to late Senator Rehman Malik and said that his services to tribal districts (ex-FA­TA) will always be remembered. He said that Senator Rehman Malik as the Interior Minister not only raised his voice for the rights of the tribal people but also took practical measures for peace and stability there.

Umar Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik, sons of Sena­tor Rehman Malik, thanked the distinguished guests for visiting their home and expressing con­dolences. Umar Rehman Malik said that the two brothers will carry forward their father’s mis­sion and legacy. He said that he will play his role in politics along with People’s Party Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari to serve the country and nation. Ali Rehman Malik said that following the footsteps of his late father Rehm­an Malik, he will carry forward the social and research work for which his father had founded In­stitute of Research and Reforms (IRR). He said that IRR will be helping flood affectees and pro­viding schooling and vocational training to the under privileged.