QUETTA - Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati on Thursday said that Rs140 million had been allocated for setting up more libraries in Gwadar district in order to pro­mote education in the area. He expressed these views while addressing at the opening ceremony of the eighth edition of Book Faire as a special guest. The event was organized by Ru­ral Community Development Council (RCDC) Gwadar. Before the opening ceremony, the participants stood and observed one minute’s silence in memory of the martyrs of the Barkhan tragedy. Mir Hamal Kalmati said the promotion of language and literature led to positive activities in the society, Gwadar has always been the cradle of knowledge and literature. As a public representative, promoting education is my priority. Earlier, there was only one Boys College in Gwadar, now col­leges have been established in all four Tehsils of the district in order to provide education to the youth in the area, he ex­pressed. He said that Rs140 million had been allocated for setting up more libraries in Gwadar district which would help to promote education in the area. As a nation, we have to strive for educationto face future challenges, he added. Addressing the ceremony, former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said there has been a breakdown of politics and economy in the countr