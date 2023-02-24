Share:

ISLAMABAD - Serena Hotels under its Cultural Diplomacy hosted Sarangi season 6 finale at the Sheesh Mahal of Islamabad Serena Hotel the other day, an evening dedicated to promoting the hidden talents of Pakistanby providing them hotel’s platform to showcase their musical talent with a wider audience; an opportunity to become the nation’s rising stars. Sarangi, a music initiative has been encouraging young and talented singers and bands to celebrate our cultural heritage through their music.

For season 6, a total of 360 contestants participated in the competition, of which 5 were selected by professional jury members. The five shortlisted contestants, from varying backgrounds provided an intriguing mix of musical talent on display, included Asma Aslam from Karachi, Muqaddas Younas from Lahore, Minhas Khan from Islamabad, Sajjad Ali Hussain from Faisalabad and Rahat Francis from Quetta.

Their experience and training were reflected in their vocal styles as they performed in front of over 300 guests, including a large number of diplomats, government functionaries, corporate heads, businessmen and music lovers; proving their mettle to the highly acclaimed musical genius Sarmad Ghafoor, whose well known works include Atif Aslam’s two platinum albums including‘Jal Pari’and he is the man behind the music of last year’s cinematic hit ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt.’ The other members of the jury panel consist of illustrious Qawwal Asif Ali Santoo, who was in the tutelage of the Great Legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.