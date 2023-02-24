Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) was on Friday approached for conducting a new nation-wide census and increasing the number of minority seats in the parliament.

Albert David appealed the apex court that an unusual change had been observed in rural and urban population after the 2017 census, so it could not help elect representatives in the parliament on factual grounds. “Elections must be held off until the new census is conducted and minorities are awarded proportionate seats in the parliament”, the plea added.

Federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and Commissioner census have been nominated as respondents.