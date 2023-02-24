Share:

QUETTA/ LAKKI MARWAT - Security forces killed at least 14 terrorists in two different operations launched in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, officials said Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forc­es in District Kech of Balochistan on late Wednes­day. While alert and combat ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow up operation to hunt down the fleeing ter­rorists using ground and aviation assets.

Resultantly, this morning, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched.

In ensuing, heavy exchange of fire, eight terror­ists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered. Security Forces of Pakistan will con­tinue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to dis­rupt hard earned peace in the province.

Meanwhile, Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Bannu and District Police conducted a suc­cessful intelligence operation within the limits of Didiwala police station and killed 6 terrorists of the banned organisation in exchange of firing.

According to the office of a district police of­ficer, the terrorists were planning to attack the Abbasia police post when they were besieged by teams of CTD and district police after receiving confirmed information of their presence in the area. The terrorists started firing at police teams as soon as they approached near but were killed in retaliation by the police and CTD.

Four out of the six killed terrorists were iden­tified as Ziaullah alias Kochi s/o Dawood, Saftul­lah alias Droon s/o of Hayatullah, Mohibullah s/o Sharif, Kaleemullah alias Faqir s/o Amir Nawaz, while identification of other two terrorists was being ascertained.

The terrorists had been involved in several ter­rorist activities including attacks on police and se­curity forces. In November last year, the terrorists attacked a police mobile vehicle of Chowki Abba­sia in which six policemen embraced martyrdom