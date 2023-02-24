Share:

QUETTA - Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday condemned the tragedy of Barkhan in strong terms and said that run­ning a private jail is an act of terrorism. Talking to the media, after arriving here to express sympathies with the Barkhan victims, he said that stern action should be taken against those running a private jail. “I am the rep­resentative of the people of Balochistan in the Senate, and I would stand with the victims till the provision of justice to them,” he said. He also appealed the chief justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the Balochistan incident and de­manded stern action against those involved in Barkhan tragedy. The Senator also demanded that those who were recovered should be presented before the judges of the High Court. Senator said that the corrupt ele­ments should also be taken to task.