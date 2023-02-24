ISLAMABAD - Former President and co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday night at the PM House here.
"During the meeting, the prevailing political situation in the country and issues related to public welfare came under discussion", a short statement issued by the PM Office said. However, according to sources, the PM consulted with Zardari on a proposal of reducing the size of federal cabinet, keeping in view the pressure of the national economy and federal budget. The prime minister also took Zardari into confidence on the austerity decisions made by the government. Asif Zardari, according to the sources, fully backed the austerity plan and extended his full support.
The cases related to PTI chief Imran Khan and the dates of general elections as well as Punjab and KP assemblies elections also came under discussion during the meeting