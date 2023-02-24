Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President and co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday night at the PM House here.

"During the meet­ing, the prevailing po­litical situation in the country and issues re­lated to public welfare came under discus­sion", a short state­ment issued by the PM Office said. However, according to sources, the PM consulted with Zardari on a proposal of reducing the size of federal cabinet, keeping in view the pressure of the nation­al economy and federal budget. The prime minister also took Zardari into confidence on the austerity de­cisions made by the government. Asif Zardari, according to the sourc­es, fully backed the austerity plan and extended his full support.

The cases related to PTI chief Im­ran Khan and the dates of general elections as well as Punjab and KP assemblies elections also came un­der discussion during the meeting