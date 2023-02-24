Share:

The senior keeper of Holy Kaaba, Saleh Al-Shaibi, attended on Friday a dinner hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Mr Shaibi, who arrived in Pakistan on a private visit and visited Mr Hussain in Lahore. Considering the visit of Mr Shaibi to the country as a source of blessing and happiness, Mr. Hussain greeted Mr Shaibi.

Mr Shaibi also made a special prayer for the development and prosperity of the country.

During the occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa Malik, Tariq Hassan, and Mufti Ahmad Ali also attended the dinner.