KARACHI-The Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) has decided to include 674 more names in the list of Locally Displaced People (LDP) of the anti-encroachment drive launched along three Nullas, speed up work on Malir Expressway and K-IV, completion of Civil works of Gujar nullah by removing all their bottlenecks.

The 10th meeting of the Committee was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House here on Thursday which was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, DG NLC Maj Gen Farukh Shahzad, provincial secretaries, Wapda, FWO, and concerned officers. Joint Secretary Planning Commission Tasaduq attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that Malir Expressway would be an access-controlled facility with a starting point on the right bank of Malir River between Jam Sadiq Bridge and Korangi Crossing Causeway and traveling along the Mali River up to the existing Link Road between N5 and M9.

The Project, launched for over Rs27 billion, was expected to provide a new southern route and facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy commercial traffic of the port, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi Industrial Area, and other such areas going toward upcountry through the National and Superhighways. The project was expected to reduce the commuting time from Jam Sadia bridge to the Superhighway (M9) to only 25 minutes.

The Project will be one of the most strategic economic corridors of the city providing connectivity to Education City, DHA City, and Bahria Town on the Superhighway.