Share:

KARACHI-IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited the Rapid Response Force (RRF) office in Karachi, where prayers and Fateha were offered for the martyrs of the recent Karachi Police Office attack.

He met the officers and personnel who repelled the terrorist attack and defeated them. The IGP hailed their bravery as saying the manner in which you crushed the bids of terrorists was exemplary.

A diligent and alert action on your part gave a befitting reply to the terrorists, Mr Memon said and added ‘you gave the best response against the attack for which I congratulate you.’ He said that Crowd Management Unit (CMU) had been added to the RRF and three thousand personnel of CMU would now be at the disposal of RRF.

The courage and bravery of those martyred in the path of duty is unforgettable, he observed. The IGP said: “Our martyrs are the golden chapter in the history of Sindh Police. Taking care of the heirs of martyred policemen is our first priority.” The IGP Sindh shook hands with the officers and jawans individually who took part in retaliatory action during the recent KPO and congratulated them.

The IGP Sindh was accompanied by Additional IG Karachi Javed Akhtar Odhu, DIGs and other top officials.