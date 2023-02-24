Share:

ISLAMABAD - A complaint has been filed before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Maza­har Ali Akbar Naqvi, the judge apex court, accus­ing him of “misconduct” and “amassing illegiti­mate assets”.

Mian Dawood Advo­cate Thursday filed the complaint against Jus­tice Naqvi for alleged­ly violating the code of conduct for judges of the Supreme Court is­sued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution.

In a tweet, Dawood said that the reference was filed in the SJC “on the grounds of mis­conduct, making ille­gal assets, and amass­ing wealth through front men”. According to the reference, the SC judge and his fam­ily members were found “involved in malpractices and misuse of pow­er in a criminal-designed pattern during his service”. He (Justice Naqvi) uses his position to facilitate his sons and a daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from Zahid Rafique (owner of Fu­ture Holdings).

Mian Dawood mentioned; “There is a general discussion in the bar rooms that the sons of Justice Naqvi approach aggrieved parties of La­hore High Court and the Supreme Court in criminal cases, demand hefty amounts in lieu of getting fa­cilitation and favourable decisions from LHC and the SC through Jus­tice Naqvi.” “Properties of Justice Mazahar Naqvi in different cities and housing societies are held by a benamidar, who also act as his front men.” The complaint further claimed that the SC judge “openly flaunts his relations with PTI and its leader Imran Khan” and has ‘in­fluenced’ and ‘manipulated’ legal cases, adding that “cases are being fixed” in his court. It stated that he is “guilty of misconduct and inca­pable of performing his duties as per mandate of law” and “attracts Article 209 for his removal as judge of the Supreme Court”. The refer­ence further stated that the judge “grossly violated” Article 3 and Ar­ticle 5 of the code of conduct, fail­ing to “be above reproach and for this purpose to keep his conduct in all things official and private, free from impropriety” and employ­ing “the influence of his position to gain undue advantage”.