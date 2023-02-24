Share:

LAHORE - SOH Eagles defeated Masood PharmaceuticalsXI by 23 runs in the PHMCH Annual Sports Gala 2023 match played here the other day. Batting first, SOH Eagles posted 86 runs on the board in the allotted overs. Hafiz Zaki emerged as top scorer of the match with his significant contribution of 46 runs. In reply, Masood Pharmaceuticals XI were bundled out for 63. For his brilliant batting display, Hafiz Zaki of SOH Eagles was named player of the match. Dr Muhammad Ittefaq, Dr Ali Raza Chohan, Dr Atif, Dr Kasif Ch, Captain Imran Seemab, Dr Azam and Dr Ali Ahmad were highly applauded by the spectators for their brilliant performances in the match.