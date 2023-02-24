Share:

LAHORE - A South Korean delegation led by former ambassador Dr. Song Jong Hwan called on Governor Punjab, Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman and discussed measures enhancing bilateral rela­tions and promoting coop­eration in various sectors especially trade and tour­ism during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Thursday. Honorary Invest­ment Counselor of Pakistan to South Korea Mudassar Iqbal also accompanied the delegation. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Mu­hammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan values its cordial relations with Korea. He said that promot­ing bilateral relations with the world’s most success­ful economies and benefit­ing from their experiences is an important aspect of the government’s strategy. Governor Punjab said the economic development of South Korea was an in­spiration for many coun­tries, and Pakistan wants to achieve the goals of economic development by promoting economic and trade cooperation with Ko­rea. Governor Punjab said there was a need to pro­mote relations between the two countries in the field of tourism, especially Buddha tourism, which has vast po­tential. He said there are monuments of Gandhara civilization and Buddha sites in Pakistan, adding that there was also a Bud­dha bowl in the Governor’s House and informed about its historical importance. Governor Punjab further said there should be ex­changes of delegations be­tween the two countries to enhance people to people contacts and cultural ties. Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman also admired services of former ambassador Dr. Song Jong Hwan in Pakistan, adding that the former Korean am­bassador played a key role in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and Korea in various sectors. The South Korean delegation expressed interest in increasing coop­eration in agriculture, pesti­cides, food packaging, tour­ism and sports.