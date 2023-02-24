Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Medical Superinten­dent (DMS) of Bolan Medi­cal Hospital (BMC) Quetta Doctor Abdul Rasheed Ja­mali on Thursday said that measures were being taken to provide healthcare facili­ties to patients in the BMC. In a statement issued here, he said that on the instruc­tion of the Health Secretary and MS of BMC, patients were being provided the best health facilities along with medicines and other treatment amenities. He said that the BMC was the main hospital of the prov­ince and that they were try­ing to ensure the treatment of the patients with limited resources who were coming from across the province