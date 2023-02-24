Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Raza Rabbani Khar has said that trade diversification was cru­cial for economic stability and growth of the country in the present scenario. Inaugurating the second ‘Engineering and Healthcare Show’ at Expo Centre here on Thursday, he said the locus of international trade was shifting to­wards diversification and Pakistan was also following the global trade scenar­io, and diversifying its global trade in terms of products as well as markets. He said that Pakistan exported goods and services of US$38 billion in 2021-22, but it had a lot more potential. “We can supply more engineering goods, electrical appliances, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, surgical instruments, cosmetics, furniture, agricultural ma­chinery, auto parts, tractors and many other products,” he added. The SAPM said that it was government’s vision to double the trade of Pakistan in the next few years. “We need to accelerate export diversification and product so­phistication and make our trade more inclusive for the purpose,” he added. He said that it would enable the country to shift from an over dependence on com­modities to higher value-added prod­ucts and services. He said that it would also build resilience to movements in demand and help in fetching better prices, adding that it was the fastest path to economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction. Raza Rabbani Khar also appreciated the Trade Devel­opment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for its efforts in organising the exhibi­tion and bringing all top guns of the engineering and healthcare sectors on a single platform. He said that the ex­hibition had provided a unique oppor­tunity for investors and international buyers to communicate with Pakistani companies to explore lucrative oppor­tunities such as joint ventures with the local firms.