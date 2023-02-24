Share:

RAWALPINDI - Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir along with Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qa­dir held a meeting with traders of the city here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters related to law and order situa­tion in the city, anti-encroach­ment operation and price control were discussed. Commission­er Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chat­ta, RPO Syed Khurram Ali and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpin­di Hasan Waqar Cheema also at­tended the meeting.

The traders paid tribute to Com­missioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta for the anti-encroachment measures and said that practical measures will be taken to end the encroachments in Rawalpindi city, which has fulfilled the long-stand­ing demand of the traders and these measures should continue in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro­vincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Ja­mal Nasir said that all possible protection will be provided to the traders so that the business activ­ities can continue uninterrupted.

He said that the government is in close contact with the busi­ness community and is following the policy of solving their prob­lems on priority basis. He said that traders are the backbone of the economy, all government in­stitutions have been given clear instructions to provide full pro­tection to traders. He said that the cooperation of traders in estab­lishing law and order, price con­trol and elimination of encroach­ments is indispensable and their suggestions are being taken se­riously by the higher authorities and a formal policy is being made for practical measures on them.

The minister said that there is no lack of resources in the coun­try, in fact there is a lack of inten­tion and passion to solve prob­lems. He said that the protection of businessmen’s self-esteem will be ensured in every case and all possible resources will be used to secure their life and property. He said that a committee should be formed in which besides busi­nessmen and representatives of the chamber, administration and police officers should be includ­ed and the problems of the busi­nessmen community should be resolved.

Provincial Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir said that the Punjab government is tak­ing steps to maintain law and or­der with the cooperation of busi­nessmen. He said that the best administrative officers have been appointed in the Rawalpindi di­vision, which has helped to re­move the concerns of the traders. He said that all the suggestions of the traders will be forwarded to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet with recommendations.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chat­ta said that a comprehensive oper­ation against encroachments has been launched in the city, which has made it easier for the citizens to travel and for the businessmen to do their business. He said that all possible steps are being taken to protect the traders and practi­cal steps are being taken on their suggestions in this regard.

He said that in case of any le­gal violation, civil defense de­partment officers and officials will give two notices to the facto­ry or shop and after that challan will be issued. He said that com­plete security will be provided to the traders and no interruption in business activities will be al­lowed.

President Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Rawalpindi Saqib Rafiq, President Anjuman Traders Rawalpindi and Punjab Sharjeel Mir, Tariq Jadoon, Malik Sheikh Hafeez, Zahid Bakhtawari, Arshad Mahmood Awan, Taj Bhat­ti, M. Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Kamal Pasha, Noshirwan Khalil, Presi­dent Women Chamber of Com­merce Rahat Jabeen were also present on the occasion.