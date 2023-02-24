RAWALPINDI - Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir along with Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir held a meeting with traders of the city here on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters related to law and order situation in the city, anti-encroachment operation and price control were discussed. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, RPO Syed Khurram Ali and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema also attended the meeting.
The traders paid tribute to Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta for the anti-encroachment measures and said that practical measures will be taken to end the encroachments in Rawalpindi city, which has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the traders and these measures should continue in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir said that all possible protection will be provided to the traders so that the business activities can continue uninterrupted.
He said that the government is in close contact with the business community and is following the policy of solving their problems on priority basis. He said that traders are the backbone of the economy, all government institutions have been given clear instructions to provide full protection to traders. He said that the cooperation of traders in establishing law and order, price control and elimination of encroachments is indispensable and their suggestions are being taken seriously by the higher authorities and a formal policy is being made for practical measures on them.
The minister said that there is no lack of resources in the country, in fact there is a lack of intention and passion to solve problems. He said that the protection of businessmen’s self-esteem will be ensured in every case and all possible resources will be used to secure their life and property. He said that a committee should be formed in which besides businessmen and representatives of the chamber, administration and police officers should be included and the problems of the businessmen community should be resolved.
Provincial Education Minister Punjab Mansoor Qadir said that the Punjab government is taking steps to maintain law and order with the cooperation of businessmen. He said that the best administrative officers have been appointed in the Rawalpindi division, which has helped to remove the concerns of the traders. He said that all the suggestions of the traders will be forwarded to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet with recommendations.
Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta said that a comprehensive operation against encroachments has been launched in the city, which has made it easier for the citizens to travel and for the businessmen to do their business. He said that all possible steps are being taken to protect the traders and practical steps are being taken on their suggestions in this regard.
He said that in case of any legal violation, civil defense department officers and officials will give two notices to the factory or shop and after that challan will be issued. He said that complete security will be provided to the traders and no interruption in business activities will be allowed.
President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rawalpindi Saqib Rafiq, President Anjuman Traders Rawalpindi and Punjab Sharjeel Mir, Tariq Jadoon, Malik Sheikh Hafeez, Zahid Bakhtawari, Arshad Mahmood Awan, Taj Bhatti, M. Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Kamal Pasha, Noshirwan Khalil, President Women Chamber of Commerce Rahat Jabeen were also present on the occasion.