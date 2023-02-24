Share:

LARKANA-Police claimed on Thursday to have killed two alleged bandits within the limits of Taluka police station during an encounter with them.

They were identified as Irfan son of Pir Bux Shaikh and Mujeebur Rahman son of Muhammad Alam Khoso. Police in a statement further claimed that they were active criminals and were involved in several heinous cases in Larkana, Shaheed benazirabad, Karachi, Khairp[ur and other districts of Sindh. Police said that over 12 criminal cases were registered against Irfan Shaikh at various police stations and more than nine criminal cases were registered against Mujeeb Khoso in different police stations. After autopsy, bodies were handed over to their heirs who took them to their native villages.