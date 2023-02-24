Share:

CHAMAN - Two security personnel were martyred on Thurs­day when unknown gunmen opened fire on a se­curity check-post on Chaman Roghani Road.

According to police sources, unknown armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fires at the security personnel on Roghani Road near Cha­man, as a result of which two security person­nel reportedly martyred. After the attack, the un­known motorcyclists managed to flee.

Security forces reached the site immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area while a search operation was underway to arrest the culprits.