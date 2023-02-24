Share:

The United States ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Friday called on Defense minister Khawaja Asif.

As per details, they both exchanged views on matters related to defense, power and infrastructure.

The Defense Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized the importance of stable and prosperous Afghanistan for the region and specifically for Pakistan.

He said that the fight against terrorism need to be modernized with new technologies and in that regard both the countries have to further strengthen the relations.

Khawaja Asif told the US ambassador Donald Blome that the world need to recognize Pakistan’s efforts in regional peace.

The spokesperson said that both sides agreed that national and regional stability is of utmost importance.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price had said that strong trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the United States are the need of the hour.

During the press briefing, Ned Price said that a ministerial meeting on trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States is underway in Washington.