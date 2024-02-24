Saturday, February 24, 2024
18th Sindh Games, Softball event; Karachi beat Sukkur

Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024
LAHORE   -   Karachi and Larkana won their opening matches in the softball Men’s and Women’s events respective­ly during the ongoing Sindh Games Softball event on the opening day. In the softball women’s event, Larkana beat Hyderabad 18-9. For the winners, the main scor­ers were Fouzia and Aree­ba, who scored three runs each while Amna and Ruk­sar scored two runs each. For Hyderabad, Laiba and Ayesha scored 3 runs each while Mishi scored 2. In men’s event, Karachi won its first match beating Suk­kur by 11-2. For Karachi, the scorers were Shahrukh, Saad and Arbaz who scored two runs each. For Sukkur, Moosa and Azeem scored one run each.

Staff Reporter

