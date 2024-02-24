18th Sindh Games, Softball event; Karachi beat Sukkur

LAHORE - Karachi and Larkana won their opening matches in the softball Men’s and Women’s events respectively during the ongoing Sindh Games Softball event on the opening day. In the softball women’s event, Larkana beat Hyderabad 18-9. For the winners, the main scorers were Fouzia and Areeba, who scored three runs each while Amna and Ruksar scored two runs each. For Hyderabad, Laiba and Ayesha scored 3 runs each while Mishi scored 2. In men’s event, Karachi won its first match beating Sukkur by 11-2. For Karachi, the scorers were Shahrukh, Saad and Arbaz who scored two runs each. For Sukkur, Moosa and Azeem scored one run each.