Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

6-days training workshop on impact evaluation of public sector projects

Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A six-day training workshop on impact evaluation of pub­lic sector projects was orga­nized by the Department of Architectural Engineering & Design of the University of Engineering and Technol­ogy, Lahore. This workshop, focusing on both theory and practice, took place at a lo­cal hotel and was tailored for officers from the Plan­ning and Development (P&D) Department. Distinguished researchers, trainers, and re­source persons were enlisted to facilitate the workshop, in­cluding Dr. Rab Nawaz Lodhi, Associate Professor, Dr. Nau­man Ali, and Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir from the Uni­versity of Punjab. 

Ghazanfar Mubin and Ka­shif Saeed provided valu­able insights into the sig­nificance of monitoring and evaluation, along with their methodologies and appli­cations in public sector de­velopment projects. Dr. Saj­jad Mubin, Chairman of the Department of Architectural Engineering and Design, un­derscored the pivotal role of evaluations in a developing nation like Pakistan. With limited resources and esca­lating demands for services and social benefits, evalua­tions serve as guiding tools to make informed decisions, prioritize needs, and gauge the outcomes of endeavors. Ultimately, they contribute to a systematic economic uplift, particularly within the build­ing industry, he added.

Financial assistance of Rs2.4m provided to family of late doctor

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024