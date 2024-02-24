Saturday, February 24, 2024
Ahmed Nael breezes into final of ITF Pakistan Memorial World Junior Leg-2

Staff Reporter
February 24, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi beat Jacob Kail­iang Shen of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-3 to reach the final of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg- 2 at PTF-SDA Tennis Com­plex Islamabad. In the boys singles final to be played to­day (Saturday) at 1:30 pm, Ahmed Nael will face Shijie Chen of China, who defeated Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) 6-2, 6-4 in other semifinal. In the girls singles semifinals, Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Stefaniya Neporent(BLR) 6-4, 6-1 while Paramee Tad­kaew (THA) beat Ekaterina Pestereva (RUS) 6-4(retd). In the boys doubles final, Dong Hyeon Euom(KOR)/ Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Kai­gaoge Kang(CHN)/Oscar Reilly 6-4, 5-7(10-8). 

