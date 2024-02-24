Saturday, February 24, 2024
Aleem Khan vacates PP-149 Lahore seat

Web Desk
2:37 PM | February 24, 2024
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President, Abdul Aleem Khan, has vacated his PP-149 seat from Lahore.

The senior politician, however, retained his NA-117 Lahore seat.

From Lahore’s PP 149 constituency, Khan had bagged 51,756 votes, beating his opponent, PTI-backed independent candidate Zeeshan Rasheed, who clinched 47,998 votes.

 In the National Assembly, Aleem Khan had bagged 91,486 votes against the runner-up, PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Ijaz Buttar, who got 80,838 votes.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior organizer and nominated candidate for the position of Chief Minister in Punjab Maryam Nawaz vacated NA-119 Lahore seat.

According to sources within the party, Maryam Nawaz, who is all set to become the first woman chief minister in Punjab, has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and resigned from NA-119.

She bagged Lahore’s PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes by defeating PTI-backed independent candidate Sharafat Ali Khan, who managed to get 21,491 votes.

