Saturday, February 24, 2024
Anti-polio campaign to begin from Monday

Web Desk
10:48 AM | February 24, 2024
National

 A seven-day anti-polio campaign would kick off across Sindh from Monday.

The provincial task force on polio eradication said that over 10.6 million children across the province would be immunized during the week-long drive.

The provincial task force on polio eradication held a meeting in Karachi to review and finalise the arrangements in this regard.

Earlier on January 21, Ministry of Health sources confirmed the presence of poliovirus in sewage samples of the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

According to sources within the Health Ministry, Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) was detected in sewage samples collected from Lasbela district.

“The genome sequencing of the virus, found in samples collected from Lasbela and Hub, showed that it belonged to Gadap Karachi.

Last month, the Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples from nine districts of the country.

