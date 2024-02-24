Saturday, February 24, 2024
ATC orders to present MPA-elect on February 26

APP
February 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered police to present Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, an inde­pendent MPA-elect from PP-165, who was under judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, on February 26.

Earlier, ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal was informed by the investigation officer of Sarwar Road police that the MPA-elect was identified during the iden­tification process held at jail as being involved in the attack. He further submitted that the accused could not be produced as scheduled due to secu­rity protocols. He submitted that the elections of the Lahore High Court Bar were also scheduled to be held on Saturday and requested to fix a date for producing the accused after the elections.

