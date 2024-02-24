Avatar: The Last Airbender receives mixed reviews from critics

LONDON - Netflix’s newest live-action offering, Avatar: The Last Airbender, is divid­ing critical opinion.

The eight-part series is a remake of the popular animated fantasy series of the same name by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

They both signed up with Netflix to make the live action version, but did not see out the project. The 2024 Al­bert Kim remake has been described by Variety as a “beautifully crafted disappointment”. Critic Aramide Ti­nubu said the series “is far from the mess” of another remake - the 2010 M. Night Shyamalan film The Last Airbender, but added: “It will leave fans wishing the streamer had left DiMartino and Konietzko’s master­piece alone.” She added: “While the show’s visuals and its Asian and In­digenous stars add authenticity to the series, the performances of the majority of the cast, no matter how earnest, don’t hold up to the weight of the narrative.”

“Many of the series’ portrayals lack the extensive emotion needed to car­ry a show centring on the horrors of genocide, war and totalitarianism.”

The show’s legal team will be keen to point out that this has nothing to do with Avatar itself, the highest-grossing film ever made, but is still a big hit with fantasy lovers.

Without giving too much away, the premise of the series is there are four divided kingdoms, defined by fire, earth, water and air - with the “benders” who live in them harness­ing these elements into some sort of magical power. Its main characters include 12-year-old Aang, played by Gordon Cormier, who teams up with 14-year-old Katara (Kiawentiio) and her older brother Sokka (Ian Ousley), to save their kingdoms. The Guard­ian’s Jack Seale was more compli­mentary, awarding the series four stars. “The landscapes sparkle, there is a giant six-legged flying bison that carries everyone spectacularly from place to place through the clouds and the young cast are up to the task,” he wrote. “The Airbender franchise has confidently revived itself; this won’t be the last we see of it.”