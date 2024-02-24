Balochistan Assembly new session on Feb 28

The Balochistan Assembly is scheduled to convene a session for the newly-elected members on Feb 28, Wednesday.

Jan Jamali, the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, will preside over the session during which the newly-elected members will take oath.

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar has summoned the assembly session.

Following the Feb 8 polls, which were marred by rigging allegations and protests, the oath-taking ceremonies for the newly-elected members of the Punjab and Sindh assemblies have already concluded.