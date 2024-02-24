Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan Assembly new session on Feb 28

Balochistan Assembly new session on Feb 28
Web Desk
6:19 PM | February 24, 2024
National

 The Balochistan Assembly is scheduled to convene a session for the newly-elected members on Feb 28, Wednesday. 

Jan Jamali, the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, will preside over the session during which the newly-elected members will take oath. 

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar has summoned the assembly session. 

Following the Feb 8 polls, which were marred by rigging allegations and protests, the oath-taking ceremonies for the newly-elected members of the Punjab and Sindh assemblies have already concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708751954.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024