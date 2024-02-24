Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N

APP
February 24, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balo­chistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced its political support to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in the center and Balochistan province. BAP spokesperson Sena­tor Kohda Babar Friday informed media persons that a delegation of BAP had met PM-nominated Mian Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore. BAP president Nawabzada Khalid Magsi led the delegation that also included Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and others. He said formation of government and other issues were discussed during the meeting add­ing BAP leadership had decided to support PML-N at the Center and in Balochistan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024