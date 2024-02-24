Basant leaves man dead, 35 others injured in Pindi

RAWALPINDI - The police have failed in eliminating kite flying as residents celebrated “Basant” on Friday during which a man was killed and 35 others including several children got injured by firing, metal twine and falling from rooftops incidents, informed sources.
Most of the injured persons were moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment while administration of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital also received victims of kite flying, said sources. Police arrested more than 260 persons and seized 15000 kites and twines along with 11 pistols and sound systems during raids, according to a police spokesman. FIRs have also been registered against the violators in various police stations, he said.
Rawalpindi police, specially SP Rawal Division Faisal Salim, under command of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani have failed to curb kite flying incidents in the city despite announcing it as the topmost priority, said the citizens while talking to The Nation.
According to sources, all the arrangements made by police to prevent people from kite flying using drones, binoculars and other tactics made no difference as citizens celebrated Basant with full zeal and fervor in Rawal and Potohar Divisions during which the insane and jubilant kite flyers used sophisticated weapons with resorting intense aerial firing leaving 9 persons critically injured. Sources said Mumtaz Ali (65) suffered fatal injuries after falling from rooftop while kite flying in Sadiqabad and died.
They said a 70 year old man namely Siddique got injured in Ratta Amral after being hit a stray bullet fired by kite flyers. Similarly, another teenager Hamza (16) fell prey to stray bullet fired by jubilant citizens during celebrating Basant in Hazara Colony. The victim boy was rushed to hospital for medical treatment, they said. “Another person namely Faiz was present in his house when a bullet hit him during Basant festival in Mohala Akalgarh,” sources said. Likewise, Fatima (13), Mujahid (10), Abdullah and Muhammad Amjad also fell prey to stray bullets fired by jubilant kite flyers in Rawal Division and were moved to BBH for medical treatment.
Sources mentioned that many others suffered critical injuries when metal twine fell on them.
The victims have been identifie as Abdullah (7), Mustafa (10), Shaheer (14), Abdul Rafay (13), Noorzada (45), Muhammad Imtiaz (48), Rajab (22), Sufyan (12), Muhammad Ismail (10), Hadi (7), Haseeb (6), Zeeshan (19) and Sajid (18). They said that many others suffered fatal injuries after falling from rooftops while kite flying or attempting to catch stray kites or twines. Those who fell down from rooftops including Umer (18), Hamza (11) and Saim (10), hail from Raja Bazaar and Ratta Amral. It may be noted that SP Saddar Division, ASP Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub and their teams including SHO Saddar Bairooni managed to control the violation of ban imposed by government on kite flying.
“I along with my team kept patrolling in streets and on roads of my jurisdiction and stopped people from kite flying,” said SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar while talking to The Nation.