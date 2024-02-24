Basant leaves man dead, 35 others injured in Pindi

RAWALPINDI - The police have failed in elimi­nating kite flying as residents celebrated “Basant” on Friday during which a man was killed and 35 others including several children got injured by firing, metal twine and falling from rooftops incidents, informed sources.

Most of the injured persons were moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment while administration of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital also received victims of kite flying, said sources. Police arrested more than 260 per­sons and seized 15000 kites and twines along with 11 pistols and sound systems during raids, ac­cording to a police spokesman. FIRs have also been registered against the violators in various police stations, he said.

Rawalpindi police, specially SP Rawal Division Faisal Salim, un­der command of City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehm­ood Hamdani have failed to curb kite flying incidents in the city despite announcing it as the top­most priority, said the citizens while talking to The Nation.

According to sources, all the arrangements made by police to prevent people from kite fly­ing using drones, binoculars and other tactics made no dif­ference as citizens celebrated Basant with full zeal and fervor in Rawal and Potohar Divisions during which the insane and jubilant kite flyers used sophis­ticated weapons with resort­ing intense aerial firing leav­ing 9 persons critically injured. Sources said Mumtaz Ali (65) suffered fatal injuries after fall­ing from rooftop while kite fly­ing in Sadiqabad and died.

They said a 70 year old man namely Siddique got injured in Ratta Amral after being hit a stray bullet fired by kite fly­ers. Similarly, another teenager Hamza (16) fell prey to stray bullet fired by jubilant citi­zens during celebrating Basant in Hazara Colony. The victim boy was rushed to hospital for medical treatment, they said. “Another person namely Faiz was present in his house when a bullet hit him during Basant festival in Mohala Akalgarh,” sources said. Likewise, Fatima (13), Mujahid (10), Abdullah and Muhammad Amjad also fell prey to stray bullets fired by ju­bilant kite flyers in Rawal Divi­sion and were moved to BBH for medical treatment.

Sources mentioned that many others suffered critical injuries when metal twine fell on them.

The victims have been iden­tifie as Abdullah (7), Mustafa (10), Shaheer (14), Abdul Rafay (13), Noorzada (45), Muham­mad Imtiaz (48), Rajab (22), Sufyan (12), Muhammad Ismail (10), Hadi (7), Haseeb (6), Zee­shan (19) and Sajid (18). They said that many others suffered fatal injuries after falling from rooftops while kite flying or at­tempting to catch stray kites or twines. Those who fell down from rooftops including Umer (18), Hamza (11) and Saim (10), hail from Raja Bazaar and Ratta Amral. It may be noted that SP Saddar Division, ASP Saddar Cir­cle Zainab Ayub and their teams including SHO Saddar Bairooni managed to control the viola­tion of ban imposed by govern­ment on kite flying.

“I along with my team kept patrolling in streets and on roads of my jurisdiction and stopped people from kite fly­ing,” said SHO PS Saddar Bairoo­ni SI Nadim Zafar while talking to The Nation.