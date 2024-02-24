Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday nominated Syed Awais Shah as Speaker and Anthony Naveed as Deputy Speaker for the provincial as­sembly of Sindh.

Addressing the Sindh Parlia­mentary Board meeting here, he also nominated former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the up­coming provincial setup.

He said that PPP always looked towards the people and needed their support. Expressing gratitude, he said that PPP won more seats only because of the support of the people.

Bilawal said, ‘We have to perform better than the past and we have to deliver as per the aspirations of the people.’ He said that it was a chal­lenge to give up tradition­al politics and way of doing government. He said that it would be a new start to serve the people of the country.

The PPP chairman said that the performance of the PPP-led Sindh government in the past had remained better than other governments, he said adding that this time the upcoming Sindh government would be in competition with the Balochistan, Punjab, KPK and federal governments. He hoped that the performance of the Sindh government would be better. The new­ly elected MPAs to take oath tomorrow. Speaker and Dep­uty Speaker as well as Sindh Chief Minister’s elections would be held later on.

Speaking on floods, he said that PPP had not forgotten floods and would keep our promises made with flood victims. Fifty percent schools were destroyed due to floods, he said adding that these schools would be recon­structed. Bilawal said that PPP had not sought any min­istry from the federal govern­ment and would not be part of it and only sought assis­tance for the flood victims. He said we performed well in the health sector and had many achievements. He said that PPP government would work on the quality teach­ers. Bilawal said that the peo­ple of the country were fac­ing difficuties due to inflation and unemployment. He said that PPP would share inputs for better decision making to the federal government.