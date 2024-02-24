Saturday, February 24, 2024
BISE issues 176,359 roll number slipsfor matric exam

APP
February 24, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad has is­sued roll number slip to 176,359 candidates for Matric part-II(10th) annual examinations-2024, here on Friday. A board spokes­person said that as many as 148,046 regular students roll number slips have been sent to their educational in­stitutes while the slip with a date sheet for 28,314 pri­vate candidates have been dispatched at their postal address. A total 561 exami­nation centers have been established in all districts of the division and superviso­ry staff have been deployed.

