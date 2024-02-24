BISP launches annual reports for FY 2022-23 on key initiatives

ISLAMABAD - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched its Annual Re­ports for the fiscal year 2022-23, highlighting the progress and achieve­ments in key initiatives such as the National Socio-Economic Registry, BISP Taleemi Wazaif, and BISP Nashonuma. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed ex­pressed his gratitude to the officials for their continued support and collaboration. He emphasized BISP’s com­mitment to transparency and its primary focus on providing additional sup­port to the most deserving families across the country, said a news release. The Secretary BISP informed the development partners that the financial support to 9.3 Million households has been increased to Rs.10500 quarterly. High­lighting the significance of transparency, Amer Ali Ahmed underscored the authenticity and reliability of BISP’s database, attrib­uting it to the program’s success. He also announced the expansion of payment mechanism through col­laboration from two to six banks, aimed at ensuring efficient utilization of re­sources, with an estimated saving of Rs. 2 billion to be redirected towards core initiatives. Moreover, Amer Ali Ahmed outlined BISP’s plans, particularly the ex­pansion of Mobile Regis­tration Vehicles, with 25 vans already deployed in remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He said these mobile vans will serve as distribution platforms, fa­cilitating beneficiaries in receiving payments direct­ly, specifically in remote and far-flung areas.