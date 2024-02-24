BN Polo reach Bank Alfalah National Open Polo final

LAHORE - BN Polo clinched a nail-biting vic­tory over DS Polo with a score of 12-11 during the sudden death chukker, earning their place in the grand finale of the 2024 Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Cham­pionship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup. They are set to face FG Polo team this Sunday. The semifinal match, held at Lahore Polo Club on Friday, was a spectacle that drew in a vast crowd of enthusi­astic spectators and families, all eager to witness the high-stakes competition. Hamza Mawaz Khan of BN Polo emerged as the star player of the game, scoring a re­markable eight goals. His team­mates, Santiago Loza and Santos Iriarte, contributed with three and one goals, respectively. On the opposing side, DS Polo’s Max Charlton showcased exceptional skill, netting nine goals, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana added two to their tally. The match kicked off with DS Polo taking an early lead by scoring three impressive goals against BN Polo’s single goal in the first chukker. The second chukker saw an equal exchange of goals, two apiece, maintaining DS Polo’s lead at 5-3. However, the momentum shifted in the third chukker as BN Polo unleashed a powerful comeback, scoring five consecutive goals to overtake DS Polo with an 8-6 lead. DS Polo re­sponded vigorously, leveling the score at 8-8, only for BN Polo to inch ahead once again. The fifth chukker was a testament to the teams’ resilience, with DS Polo equalizing at 9-9. The relentless back-and-forth continued, culmi­nating in an 11-11 tie by the end of regulation time.