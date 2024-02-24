Call for showcasing KP’s historical significance through digital media

PESHAWAR - Carrying a primitive history, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a unique province that witnessed the oldest civilizations including Ghandhara requiring proper projection on digital media to attract foreign investment imperative for rural development. Being a gateway to the Indo-Pakistan subcontinent, Khyber Pakthunkhwa having about 3,000 years old history carried a unique geographical location, archaeological heritage and primitive history that saw an onslaught of invaders who marched to India through historic Khyber Pass. Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer, archeology department told APP on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried one of the richest histories in the subcontinent where followers of almost all religions had come and stayed for the accomplishment of their political, trade and business objectives. Resultantly, different religions including Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism and Christianity gained roots for many years in Khyberv Pakhtunkhwa before Islam. He said the discovery of human remains in Soan Valley in Pakistani Punjab province as evidence of the stones and bones’ tools dating from around (2 million to 90,000 years before present) of the Early Paleolithic period had signified that people were living here.