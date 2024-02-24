Call for showcasing KP’s historical significance through digital media

PESHAWAR - Carrying a primitive history, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a unique province that witnessed the oldest civilizations includ­ing Ghandhara requiring proper projection on digi­tal media to attract foreign investment imperative for rural development. Being a gateway to the Indo-Paki­stan subcontinent, Khyber Pakthunkhwa having about 3,000 years old history car­ried a unique geographi­cal location, archaeological heritage and primitive his­tory that saw an onslaught of invaders who marched to India through historic Khy­ber Pass. Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer, ar­cheology department told APP on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried one of the richest histories in the subcontinent where follow­ers of almost all religions had come and stayed for the accomplishment of their political, trade and business objectives. Resultantly, dif­ferent religions including Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikh­ism and Christianity gained roots for many years in Khy­berv Pakhtunkhwa before Islam. He said the discovery of human remains in Soan Valley in Pakistani Punjab province as evidence of the stones and bones’ tools dat­ing from around (2 million to 90,000 years before pres­ent) of the Early Paleolithic period had signified that people were living here.