Saturday, February 24, 2024
China’s space station hosts unconventional painting exhibition

Agencies
February 24, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  An unconventional exhibition of paintings made by teenagers opened on Friday aboard China’s Tiangong space station, which is orbiting about 400 kilometres above Earth.

A total of 53 paintings on the theme of Chinese modernization are now on display in orbit, having been selected from a pool of over 20,000 submis­sions from teens across the country. The paintings arrived on the space station aboard the Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft last month.

The exhibition is divided into top­ics such as “Modernisation with a huge population scale”, “Modernisa­tion for the common prosperity of all people”, and “Modernisation for har­mony between humanity and nature”.

It is the third painting exhibition to be held on the Chinese space station.

Agencies

