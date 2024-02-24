Consul General lauds Pak-UAE ties

LAHORE - United Arab Emirates Consul General Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. On this occasion, UAE delegation, Di­rector PU Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center Prof Dr Muhammad Abdullah, Dr Har­ris Mubeen were present.

Expressing his views, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi said that the best institutions were established in Paki­stan under the direction of Sheikh Zayed in the field of education and health. He said that Pakistan is a great country and the attitude of the people is very friendly. He said that Pakistanis have played an important role in the development of UAE. He said that Pakistan International Air­lines (PIA) played a role in establish­ing Emirates. He said that the negative propaganda against Pakistan on social media is ignored by the Emirates. He said that UAE stands with Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that UAE will provide more scholarship oppor­tunities to Pakistani students. He said that UAE will provide more resources for the renovation and upgradation of PU SZIC building. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that UAE has valuable services in the field of education and health in Pakistan. He said that there is a need to develop mutual coopera­tion between the universities of Paki­stan and the United Arab Emirates.

PUNJAB UNIVERSITY AWARDS PHD DEGREE

Punjab University on Friday has award­ed PhD degree to Aroosha Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of her thesis entitled Recombinant Vaccine against Surface Antigen of Ornithobac­terium Rhinotracheale for chickens.