CPEC projects underway in Pakistan to help local economy

BEIJING - A number of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are making renewed progress as the CPEC, a flag­ship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initia­tive (BRI), enters its next phase, helping the country to alleviate energy shortages and empow­ering its economic growth.

“Entering 2024, CPEC projects have achieved new progress,” the Global Times reported. “The Karot hydro­power project, a 720 mega­watt (MW) hydropower plant developed on the Jhelum River in Pakistan and the first ever large-scale hydropower proj­ect under the BRI, has gen­erated a total of 3.1 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in 2023,” China Three Gorges Corporation, which invested in and is leading construc­tion of the project, announced on its website. In December, two China-donated projects, including a seawater desali­nation plant and the upgrade of the Pak-China Friendship Hospital, were inaugurated in the Gwadar district of south­western Balochistan province. The desalination plant will provide 5,000 tonnes per day of potable water to help ad­dress a severe drinking wa­ter shortage, while the Pak-China Friendship Hospital has boosted its capacity to 150 beds from the original 50.

“At the Karachi Nuclear Pow­er Plant, the K2 and K3 units that both use Hualong One, China’s third-generation nu­clear power reactor with full intellectual property rights, are churning out a combined 20 billion kilowatt hours each year, satisfying the production and residential electricity use of two million people while saving energy equivalent to 6.24 million tonnes of stan­dard coal,” the Global Times learned from China National Nuclear Corporation. In July last year, Unit 5 (C-5) of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant broke ground, marking the 7th nuclear reactor exported from China to Pakistan. “Pakistan is on the right side of history by standing with China as the game changer. CPEC’s second phase will unveil record de­velopment and economic up­lift in the country,” said Sena­tor Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Stand­ing Committee on Defence.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC is a corridor linking Gwadar Port with Kashi in Northwest China’s Xinjiang region, highlighting energy, transportation, and industrial cooperation. In its first phase, the CPEC added more than 8,000 MW of power-generat­ing capacity to the Pakistani national grid. More than 800 kilometres of highways were built, while more than 800 ki­lometres of fiber-optic cable were laid. More than 200,000 jobs were created, according to data from the Pakistani Embassy in China. To jointly promote the development of the CPEC, China and Paki­stan held the Fourth Meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Coop­eration and Coordination in Islamabad in late January.