DC directs to achieve targets of anti-polio drive

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ba­jaur, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has directed con­cerned authorities to utilise resources and achieve targets of the anti-polio campaign starting from March 3.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss preparation for the upcoming anti-polio cam­paign. The meeting was also attended by Addition­al Deputy Commissioner, Ali Raza, Assistant Commis­sioners, District Health Officer, EPI Coordinator, and representatives of police and local government.

The meeting was also briefed about the prepara­tions and strategy devised to achieve the targets of the campaign. Chairing the meeting, DC directed the concerned department to work with cohesion and make efforts to make the campaign a success.

He also directed the proper utilization of resourc­es to conduct the campaign and ensure the vaccina­tion of every targeted child. He also administered vaccines to children and inaugurated the anti-polio campaign.