DC reviews steps of annual admission drive in govt schools

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Captain (Rtd) Fayyaz Ali on Friday chaired a meeting of the Dis­trict Education Group to review measures of Annual admission drive in government schools in the area. The meeting was attended by District Education Of­ficer (DEO) Naseebullah Nasir, Education Manager Ubaid Khan Tareen, DDOE Thal Faqirullah Tareen, Senior Clerk Mujibur Rahman Tareen, CPD Officer Muhammad Aslam and others. It was decided in the meeting that action will be taken against the absent officers of District Education Group and the Annual enrolment campaign would be vigorously pursued so that more and more children could be equipped with the jewel of education.

The meeting said that the target of 1384 of chil­dren would be achieved during the drive saying that he would cooperate with the district admin­istration and Education Department to get the target of campaign for interest of children future. District level committee, Tehsil level committee, school level committees were formed to conduct the admission campaign by DC. The DC said that very soon the regular admission campaign plan would be announced through a press conference.